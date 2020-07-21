scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Woman allegedly assaults boyfriend with utensil

July 21, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 03 min on July 21, 2020
CORNWALL, Ontario – A 20-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on July 20, 2020 and charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats. It is alleged during an altercation with her boyfriend on July 20, the woman assaulted him with a utensil and made threats to harm him. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Oct. 20, 2020. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

