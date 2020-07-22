Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Man causes disturbance at three businesses

July 22, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 56 min on July 22, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
Man causes disturbance at three businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario – Jason Billings, 46, of Cornwall was arrested on July 21, 2020 and charged with the following:

  • Uttering threats x 2
  • Criminal harassment x 4
  • Cause a disturbance
  • Resist police
  • Assault x 3
  • Assault with a weapon

It is alleged on July 21, 2020, the man attended three businesses and became aggressive with employees. He assaulted three employees, and assaulted another using a bottle. In addition, the man made threats to harm two individuals. Police were contacted and took the man into custody after a brief struggle. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario renovates applications open soon
Local News

Ontario renovates applications open soon

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Ontario Renovates program is once again accepting applications. The program provides funding to low and middle income households to do major necessary…

Woman allegedly assaults boyfriend with utensil
Local News

Woman allegedly assaults boyfriend with utensil

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 20-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on July 20, 2020 and charged with assault with a weapon and uttering…

Jenni MacDonald, Dominion Lending, Cornwall, Ontario