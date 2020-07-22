Man causes disturbance at three businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario – Jason Billings, 46, of Cornwall was arrested on July 21, 2020 and charged with the following:

Uttering threats x 2

Criminal harassment x 4

Cause a disturbance

Resist police

Assault x 3

Assault with a weapon

It is alleged on July 21, 2020, the man attended three businesses and became aggressive with employees. He assaulted three employees, and assaulted another using a bottle. In addition, the man made threats to harm two individuals. Police were contacted and took the man into custody after a brief struggle. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.