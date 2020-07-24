scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Art Walk returns!

July 24, 2020 — Changed at 11 h 33 min on July 24, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Art Walk is returning tonight, Friday, July 24.

Art Walk features local artists set up during the evening along Pitt St. in the downtown.

Typically held several times across the summer, this year’s Art Walk was delayed and is being done differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mandy Prevost, one of the organizers of the Art Walk explained how the event would be different this year because of the pandemic.

“We situated artist in more open spaces rather than all along the sidewalks (a few artists will be set up on the sidewalk to keep the flow of the walk going, but this has been kept to a minimal),” she explained. “We will also have the music areas barricaded off, to ensure proper distancing for the passersby and the musicians. We want to ensure everyone feels safe, and that social distancing guidelines are respected and encouraged for the event.”

A map of the locations of the artists for Friday night’s Art Walk by Chalk & Awe Lettering.

The event will see at least 26 visual artist as well as nine musical artists.

Prevost explained that she and the rest of the Art Walk Committee were excited to be able to hold the event this year.

“We are extremely excited. We were not sure if we would be able to have the event this year, but with stage 3 opening we were able to move forward,” she said. ”

With art walk only a little over a week away from when we got the go ahead, we were not sure how many participants we would be able to get on board in such short notice, but the artists seem hungry for the event and we are seeing many new faces wanting to participate. We can not wait to transform our beautiful downtown into a vibrant art district for the night.”

