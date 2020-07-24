List of pop-up shops

CORNWALL, Ontario – Freshly painted pop-up shops are now available for rent by businesses in Cornwall’s downtown and Le Village.

Cornwall Tourism has already received bookings into October.

“The reaction from the public and from vendors has been tremendous,” said Kevin Lajoie, Tourism Officer. “The pop ups provide a venue to showcase our local makers and artists and it gives people another reason to visit and explore the city.”

The three containers are known as Le Fleuve, Kizis (located in the downtown on the corner of Pitt and First streets) and Village Place (in Le Village in The Port parking lot).

To learn more about the program, or to apply to rent a space, follow this link.

The following is a list of vendors who have booked pop-up shops as of Friday, July 24.

Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25

Miss D’s Creations and Gypsy Dreamz Boutique @ Le Fleuve

More For Your Buck @ Village Place

Cornerstone Organics @ Kizis (Saturday only)

Friday, July 31 & Saturday, August 1

Hominin Clothing @ Le Fleuve

United Way of SDG @ Village Place (Friday only)

Perch Magazine @ Kizis (Friday only)

Sew Rosie @ Kizis (Saturday only)

Friday, August 7 & Saturday, August 8

Happy Goth Creations @Kizis

Saturday, August 8 & Sunday, August 9

J.K. Van Noy Artist & Creative @ Le Fleuve

Sunday, August 9 & Monday, August 10

DGvintage @ Kizis

Friday, August 14

Seaway Valley Theatre Company @ Le Fleuve

Saturday, August 15

Classy Glass Upcycles @ Le Fleuve

Little Dove Boutique @ Kizis

Sunday, August 16

KayTee’s Cluttered Attic @ Kizis

The Handmade Array @ Le Fleuve

Saturday, August 22

Diversity Cornwall @ Le Fleuve

Suebel Creations @ Kizis

Sunday, August 23

Peek-A-Boo @ Le Fleuve

Bend & Snap @ Kizis

Friday, August 28

Art Walk @ Le Fleuve and Kizis

Saturday, August 29 & Sunday, August 30

J.K. Van Noy Artist & Creative @ Kizis

Crafty Stitches & Jewels @ Le Fleuve (Saturday only)

Peek-A-Boo @ Le Fleuve (Sunday only)

Saturday, September 5 & Sunday, September 6

Floral Expressions @ Kizis

Nancy Stitches @ Le Fleuve (Saturday only)

Radical Roots @ Le Fleuve (Sunday only)

Saturday, September 12

Parkinson Superwalk @ Le Fleuve

Driftwood Candle Co. @ Kizis

Sunday, September 13

Peek-A-Boo @ Le Fleuve

Radical Roots @ Kizis

Sunday, September 20

Bend & Snap @ Le Fleuve

Saturday, October 3 & Sunday, October 4

Happy Goth Creations @Kizis