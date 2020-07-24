List of pop-up shops

CORNWALL, Ontario – Freshly painted pop-up shops are now available for rent by businesses in Cornwall’s downtown and Le Village.
Cornwall Tourism has already received bookings into October.
“The reaction from the public and from vendors has been tremendous,” said Kevin Lajoie, Tourism Officer. “The pop ups provide a venue to showcase our local makers and artists and it gives people another reason to visit and explore the city.”
The three containers are known as Le Fleuve, Kizis (located in the downtown on the corner of Pitt and First streets) and Village Place (in Le Village in The Port parking lot).
To learn more about the program, or to apply to rent a space, follow this link.
The following is a list of vendors who have booked pop-up shops as of Friday, July 24.
Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25
Miss D’s Creations and Gypsy Dreamz Boutique @ Le Fleuve
More For Your Buck @ Village Place
Cornerstone Organics @ Kizis (Saturday only)
Friday, July 31 & Saturday, August 1
Hominin Clothing @ Le Fleuve
United Way of SDG @ Village Place (Friday only)
Perch Magazine @ Kizis (Friday only)
Sew Rosie @ Kizis (Saturday only)
Friday, August 7 & Saturday, August 8
Happy Goth Creations @Kizis
Saturday, August 8 & Sunday, August 9
J.K. Van Noy Artist & Creative @ Le Fleuve
Sunday, August 9 & Monday, August 10
DGvintage @ Kizis
Friday, August 14
Seaway Valley Theatre Company @ Le Fleuve
Saturday, August 15
Classy Glass Upcycles @ Le Fleuve
Little Dove Boutique @ Kizis
Sunday, August 16
KayTee’s Cluttered Attic @ Kizis
The Handmade Array @ Le Fleuve
Saturday, August 22
Diversity Cornwall @ Le Fleuve
Suebel Creations @ Kizis
Sunday, August 23
Peek-A-Boo @ Le Fleuve
Bend & Snap @ Kizis
Friday, August 28
Art Walk @ Le Fleuve and Kizis
Saturday, August 29 & Sunday, August 30
J.K. Van Noy Artist & Creative @ Kizis
Crafty Stitches & Jewels @ Le Fleuve (Saturday only)
Peek-A-Boo @ Le Fleuve (Sunday only)
Saturday, September 5 & Sunday, September 6
Floral Expressions @ Kizis
Nancy Stitches @ Le Fleuve (Saturday only)
Radical Roots @ Le Fleuve (Sunday only)
Saturday, September 12
Parkinson Superwalk @ Le Fleuve
Driftwood Candle Co. @ Kizis
Sunday, September 13
Peek-A-Boo @ Le Fleuve
Radical Roots @ Kizis
Sunday, September 20
Bend & Snap @ Le Fleuve
Saturday, October 3 & Sunday, October 4
Happy Goth Creations @Kizis