Williamstown PS getting new student spaces

July 24, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 38 min on July 23, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – The Ontario government is investing in Williamstown Public School to help increase their number of student spaces by 121 news spaces, bringing the school to a total of 380.

“The funding for this addition to the Williamstown Public School is great news for our community,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “This investment will provide a quality learning environment and new opportunities for the children of South Glengarry.”

The upgrades are a part of a $500 million investment province wide which will be used to build 30 new schools and upgrade 15 existing ones.

“From modernizing our curriculum to revitalizing our classrooms and their facilities, we are investing in our students and giving them every tool to achieve their full potential,” said Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “Our financing of the addition to the Williamstown Public School further demonstrates our government’s historic investment in Ontario’s schools and our overall commitment to supporting our students and families.”

