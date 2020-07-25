scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

RRCA Declares Low Water Level 2 Status

July 25, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 55 min on July 24, 2020
Provided by the RRCA
UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) Water Response Team has upgraded the Low Water Level 1 issued on July 3 to a Level 2 condition for the RRCA jurisdiction.  Residents and businesses are asked to continue to voluntarily reduce their water consumption.

The RRCA monitors stream flows and precipitation data at gauges strategically placed throughout its jurisdiction consisting of the City of Cornwall, and Townships of South Glengarry, North Glengarry, South Stormont, and North Stormont.  A low water status is declared once monthly stream flows and/or precipitation are below an expected amount.

Data records indicate local precipitation for the past 3 months is approximately 54% of what we normally receive this time of year, prompting the Team to upgrade to a Level 2 status.  A Level 2 means there is an increased likelihood of drought conditions if the current weather trends continue.  Residents and businesses are asked to reduce their water consumption by 20 % by limiting non-essential uses (e.g. lawn watering, car washing, etc.).  Residents should also be aware of their municipality’s water conservation and fire bylaws in effect.

The RRCA Water Response Team, consisting of local representatives from provincial and municipal government, agriculture, and other special interest groups, met on July 23 to discuss the current conditions and next steps.  Whether residents obtain their drinking water from a private well or municipal drinking water supply, the Team encourages all water users to practice water conservation to help reduce the severity of the low water conditions.  Team members reported an increased demand on municipal water supply, some reports of dry wells in the region, reduced crop yields, and observations of dried-up streams not typically dry this time of year.

To gauge the local impacts of low water, residents and businesses are encouraged to fill out the RRCA’s feedback form at www.rrca.on.ca/drought if they are experiencing unusual low water-related problems, such as dry wells.

The RRCA will continue to monitor stream flows and precipitation as part of the Ontario Low Water Response Program and will provide updates as conditions change.  For more information visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.

