SD&G OPP officer charged with Breach of Trust

SD&G, Ontario – An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code of Canada after a four-month investigation. Project Tadley began in March, 2020 as a result of allegations of misconduct against an OPP member.

On July 21, 2020, Provincial Constable Scott Joseph, a three-year member of the OPP currently serving at the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment was arrested and charged with one (1) count of Breach of Trust by a Public Officer under the Criminal Code of Canada. He has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on September 24, 2020.