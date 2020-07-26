jobs in cornwall, ontario

Second intake for Counties Regional Incentives Program

July 26, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 04 min on July 24, 2020
By Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
SDG – Counties councillors heard at the July 20th meeting that the second intake for the regional incentives program is moving forward.

In May, council approved recipients of the first intake of the program, but deferred a second intake due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick Seguin, manager of economic development for SDG, told council that a grant-based assistance program is more favourable than a loan program.

The Regional Incentive Program encourages redevelopment and private investment in existing buildings within SDG. The goal is to support employment, reduce commercial vacancies and grow the tax assessment base.

Other goals include promoting recreation, agri-tourism, and increase tourist accommodation.

Council agreed to open the second intake program, which will close August 21st, and continue the program intakes for the balance of 2020.

This story was originally produced for and appeared in The Morrisburg Leader.

