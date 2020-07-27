CUPE: cost of safe return to schools could be over half a billion

ONTARIO – A study completed by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) estimates that making classrooms safe for students to return this fall will come with a heavy price tag.

“CUPE has used the lowest projected costs to arrive at an estimate of $589,330,762 – the amount needed to fully fund safe school reopenings in Ontario, or $1.49 per student per day. Funding a safe to return to school for students would require a 2.1% increase in the 2020-21 projected Grants for Student Needs (GSN) spending,” reads a statement from CUPE.

CUPE’s cost estimates were calculated based on

4800 schools in the province

1,431,697 elementary students

604,772 secondary students

194 days in the school year

and

an average of 25 classrooms per school

an average of 6 washrooms per school

an average of 1 library + 1 school office + 1 gym + 1 special use classrooms per school

Summary of costs

Touch free hand sanitizer dispensers in each used room in school: range from $1,392,000 to $4,036,800 Refill of hand sanitizer: ranging from $66,816,000 to $82,128,000 Cost to install hand-sanitizer dispensers: $1,920,000 Plexiglass for school office and libraries: $2,112,000 One additional custodian per school: $271,603,200 Additional EA support: $135,801,600 Opening up currently closed school spaces: $109,685,962

(Costs do not include costs associated with childcare centres located in schools or before- and after-school programs.)

In June, the Ontario Government announced a $736 million investment in the GSN program, but only $4 million of that will be for increased sanitation in schools.

The Ontario Parents Action Network projects that the Ford government will be spending $0.07 per day per pupil on school re-openings.

In their release to the media, CUPE expanded on where they got their projected numbers.

CUPE has based these costs on the needs identified by its members for