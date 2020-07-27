Police seek assistance in arson case

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance regarding an arson that occurred on July 26th, 2020 between 3:45 am and 4:45 am. The arson occurred to a large commercial sign located in the area of Tenth Street and McConnell Avenue.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Darrell Blakely at 613-933-5000 ext. 2754 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Justin Watters-Lalonde, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on July 24th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on January 27th, 2020 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 24th, 2020, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF, ASSAULT POLICE X 3, ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO RESIST ARREST

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on July 24th, 2020 and charged with domestic mischief, assault police x 3, as well as assault with intent to resist arrest. It is alleged on July 24th, during an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, the woman damaged a mirror and a dish belonging to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. While taking the woman into custody, the woman assaulted three police officers and resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on July 26th, 2020 and charged with breach of release order x 2 for contacting his ex-girlfriend and being outside of his residence with alcohol in his body. He was also charged with breach of undertaking x 2 for the same conditions. It is alleged on July 26th, 2020, while investigating an unrelated matter, police located the intoxicated man at the residence of his ex-girlfriend, despite his conditions. An investigation subsequently ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 11th, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on July 26th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, the woman assaulted him and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 27th, 2020. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Blade Oakes, 21, of Akwesasne was arrested on July 26th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged during the early morning hours on July 26th, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol when he attended the Port of Entry. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 29th, 2020.

INDECENT ACT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Maurice Leger, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on July 26th, 2020 and charged with indecent act and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on July 26th, the man had exposed himself while in the public park area of Bergeron Drive. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 29th, 2020.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80, DANGEROUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Candice Johnson, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on July 26th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, over 80, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, as well as breach of undertaking for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on July 26th, 2020, the woman was operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, while impaired by alcohol. While travelling in the area of Marleau Avenue and Guy Street, her vehicle struck a hydro pole. Police were contacted and took the woman into custody. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 6th, 2020.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 151 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in over the weekend (8am Friday to 8am Monday morning). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.