Glengarry Pioneer Museum to be featured in Hallmark Christmas movie

DUNVEGAN, Ontario – The Glengarry Pioneer Museum located in Dunvegan in North Glengarry will serve as the site for a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Filming is in fact currently underway for ‘Once Upon a Christmas’, produced by Shane Bouchier and Directed by Max McGuire.

One Entertainment, a production company from Ottawa, scouted the museum just four weeks ago and clearly found the site and its dedication to authentic Glengarry history endearing.

A film crew of 50 has descended on the museum leading it to be temporarily closed to the public until Aug. 7.

“They are so self sufficient and a delight to work with. In a year that we have had to cancel so many of our events (which are also fundraisers) this is a real boon for the museum,” said museum Curator Jennifer Black.

Museum operations have been greatly affected by the pandemic, which caused the museum to re-open later in the season with new regulations in place.

As a part of working to ensure the safety of guests and staff, guests will be asked to email or phone ahead to make a reservation to tour the museum when the museum is re-opened to the public on Aug. 7.

Museum tours can be either self-guided or guided as preferred, and only one family or social bubble will be allowed to visit each of the museum’s 10 buildings at a time. There will also be increased cleaning and no touching of artifacts.

Hours at the museum have also changed. The museum will be open from Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, students $2, Children under 5 years are free. Members of the museum are always free and get half off at most events.

‘Once Upon a Christmas’ will premiere Christmas 2020 on the Hallmark Channel.

For more information, see the Glengarry Pioneer Museum website at www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca or call 613-527-5230 or email info@glengarrypioneermuseum.ca