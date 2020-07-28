New Operating Room Towers Support Surgical Care

WINCHESTER, Ontario – Close to 5,000 surgeries are performed at WDMH each year. For each one, WDMH surgeons need a good view – right into a patient’s body. A specialized piece of equipment called a Surgical Tower ensures vital information is front and centre.

Thanks to our generous donors, WDMH has recently received two new Surgical Towers for its operating rooms. The total cost was just over $92,000.

These complex towers house vital equipment including high-definition cameras, light sources, two flat-screen LED monitors and a computer processor. They provide crucial information and a digital picture that the surgeons watch during surgery.

Dr. Suru Chande has worked at WDMH for five decades. “Many of the surgeries that take place in our OR require the use of this equipment,” he explains. “Surgeries such as gallbladder and sinus surgery, bowel resections, and hysterectomies require these towers. They are also used during minimally invasive surgery.”

WDMH was one of the early adopters of this type of surgery, starting in the early 1990s. Minimally invasive surgery is used to help make a diagnosis, take a biopsy sample, or perform certain types of surgeries. Often, these surgeries are done as an outpatient procedure – meaning patients go home the same day. Patients often have a faster recovery time, and we have seen a decrease in complications after surgery.

“Over the years, thanks to the generosity of our donors, WDMH has had the medical equipment that enabled me and other surgeons to perform thousands of surgeries,” adds Dr. Chande. “We are so fortunate to have such a caring community.”

Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman agrees. “WDMH would not be what it is today without our donors. The surgical towers are a wonderful example of the impact our donors are making every day at WDMH. We can’t thank you enough.”