Special Kinsmen TV Bingo next week

Kinsmen suspended their weekly TV bingo due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and it was the best thing to do.

At that time the direction of the health professionals was that Cornwall is not immune to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. Kinsmen will take zero risk with its members and community. With full precautions in place, Kinsmen TV Bingo returned on June 2.

Now, residents can enjoy bingo all summer long with the Kinsmen TV Bingo every Tuesday on Your Truly cable channel 11. Play Aug. 4 Special Bingo with total payout of $3,000. Cards at participating outlets.

The Kinsmen Club decision to restart TV Bingo will minimize the risk to the viewing audience as well as to members. Kinsmen have re-assessed the situation and based on the advice of our medical professionals, they have been given the okay to proceed. The information is now posted on the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall website and on the Cornwall Kinsmen TV Bingo Facebook page as well as through the local media.

We want to take this opportunity to thank you for your support of our TV Bingo. Regular TV Bingos will be on July 28; Aug. 13, 20, and 27.

Note: Due to COVID-19, all winners will receive their prize money by cheque, sent to winners address. No winners will be asked to report to studio.

Bingo cards will be art all regular outlets. If your outlet is closed please go to the Kinsmen website and find the closest one to you.