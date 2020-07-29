Council summary July 27

A special meeting was held with council to allow the public to ask questions or give comments regarding the 2020 Development Charges Background Study and the proposed Area-Specific Development Charges by-law for the Brookdale Avenue North Corridor.
A presentation was given by Sean-Michael Stephen from Watson & Associates Economists Ltd. where he discussed the Brookdale Avenue North Corridor – Wastewater Development Charges and addressed the Municipal Acts cost recovery mechanism.
After the presentation, the meeting was turned over to the public for questions/comments, but none were received at this time. However, until August 28th, the city will receive questions/comments from the public via mail:
Office of the City Clerk
360 Pitt Street
Cornwall, Ontario K6J 3P9
Phone: 613-930-2787
Fax: 613-933-1860
email: mlevesque@cornwall.ca
Council voted in favour to receive the report.
The next regular Cornwall City Council meeting will be held Monday, August 10, 2020.