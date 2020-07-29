Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

Council summary July 27

July 29, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 08 min on July 28, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce
Council summary July 27
The City of Cornwall flag outside of City Hall (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

A special meeting was held with council to allow the public to ask questions or give comments regarding the 2020 Development Charges Background Study and the proposed Area-Specific Development Charges by-law for the Brookdale Avenue North Corridor.

A presentation was given by Sean-Michael Stephen from Watson & Associates Economists Ltd. where he discussed the Brookdale Avenue North Corridor – Wastewater Development Charges and addressed the Municipal Acts cost recovery mechanism.

After the presentation, the meeting was turned over to the public for questions/comments, but none were received at this time. However, until August 28th, the city will receive questions/comments from the public via mail:

Office of the City Clerk
360 Pitt Street
Cornwall, Ontario K6J 3P9

Phone: 613-930-2787
Fax: 613-933-1860

email: mlevesque@cornwall.ca

Council voted in favour to receive the report.

The next regular Cornwall City Council meeting will be held Monday, August 10, 2020.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Portlands project gets new manager, moves forward
Local News

Portlands project gets new manager, moves forward

CORNWALL, Ontario - The City of Cornwall and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) jointly announced on Monday, July 27 that the Cornwall…

Police seek assistance in arson case
Local News

Police seek assistance in arson case

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance regarding an arson that occurred on July 26th, 2020 between 3:45 am and 4:45 am. The arson…

Jenni MacDonald, Dominion Lending, Cornwall, Ontario