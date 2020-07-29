Many platforms, one great service

CORNWALL, Ontario – For 35 years Cornwall Seaway News has delivered local, community news to its readers.

Our dedication to the news has never stopped whether it be through the financial crisis of 2008, the Ice Storm of 1998, or even Civic and statutory holidays, Cornwall Seaway News continues to be printed and distributed in Cornwall and the surrounding townships and this has remained true through the current global pandemic.

Staying informed during these uncertain times can be crucial. Information about the pandemic changes rapidly, and while the print edition of Seaway News is distributed weekly, the latest headlines are always available on our website and through our social media platforms.

We have been lucky that in our 35 years, we have received much love and praise from our community and our readers. As we get closer to our 35th Anniversary this Sept. 15 we continue our contribution to this community.

I am often told on a weekly basis that our readers look forward to our print edition to read Scuttlebutt, or one of our columnists who only appear in print first before going up online. Whenever a reader does not receive the paper in their Ad Bag, we often hear about it and are quick to ensure that any delivery issues are addressed.

All of this being said there is a way to read Cornwall Seaway News on our website and go back in time to find earlier editions of the printed paper.

Our E-Edition is prominently displayed on the desktop version of our website at the top of the right-hand column. Each Wednesday morning the E-Edition is updated with the latest version of Cornwall Seaway News in print and older editions are available right below in our archives.

If viewing cornwallseawaynews.com on a mobile device, our E-Edition is still easy to find, at the top of the website in the three-line box menu (hamburger) next to our logo.

Whether it be online or in print, Cornwall Seaway News will continue to keep our readers up to date on the latest news that matters to them and provide local businesses with the best platform to meet their advertising needs.

For any feedback to Cornwall Seaway News please email me at nseebruch@seawaynews.media