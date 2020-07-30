Library re-opens for browsing

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Public Library will allow patrons to browse its bookshelves beginning Tuesday, August 4. The AV material will continue to be reserved online (only) for pickup once notified. Patrons must wear proper face covering and follow all precautionary measures as directed by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. The library visits will be kept to less than 30 minutes and a strict maximum amount of people will be allowed in the building at any one time. Washroom facilities, water fountain, program rooms, study room, and the Cornwall room remain closed. Access to public computers and WIFI is planned for the following week.

The opening hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. Wednesday from 12:30 pm to 7:30 pm., however the library will be closed Monday, August 3 for the Civic holiday.