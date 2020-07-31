jobs in cornwall, ontario

Cornwall Electric offering programs to help with bills

July 31, 2020 at 13 h 51 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cornwall Electric offering programs to help with bills

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Electric is offering a one-time, on bill credit to qualifying customers to help them catch up on their payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) is available to Cornwall Electric customers who’s account was in good standing prior to March 17, 2020, who have since missed two payments since then and have a spouse or partner living in the same residence who is unemployed or who has received Employment Insurance or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) after March 17.

“We encourage customers to contact our customer service department to speak with one of our representatives about the programs available to assist them,” said Kristine Carmichael, Director Corporate and Customer Services, Fortis Ontario. “We understand the challenges our customers are having during this pandemic and we are here to work with them. Along with the CEAP program, there are also the annual LEAP funds, the OESP program, and Arrears Payment Agreements. We encourage our customers to contact our office to find out more about what is available to them.”

Cornwall Electric is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis.

More information on the program can be found on the Cornwall Electric website at https://www.cornwallelectric.com/news/covid-19-energy-assistance-program-ceap

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Electric rates going up July 1
Local News

Cornwall Electric rates going up July 1

CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall Electric announced that it is raising its rates by 2.95 per cent as of July 1. This would be an real dollar increase of $3.95 per month for…

Top furniture producer expanding Cornwall workforce
Business

Top furniture producer expanding Cornwall workforce

Since moving to Cornwall in 1984, Ridgewood Industries has been a solid contributor to the economic well-being of the community and…

CPS warn of COVID-19 related scams
COVID-19 News

CPS warn of COVID-19 related scams

CORNWALL, Ontario - As COVID-19 continues to spread globally, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) is warning the public to watch out…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario