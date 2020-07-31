Cornwall Electric offering programs to help with bills

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Electric is offering a one-time, on bill credit to qualifying customers to help them catch up on their payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) is available to Cornwall Electric customers who’s account was in good standing prior to March 17, 2020, who have since missed two payments since then and have a spouse or partner living in the same residence who is unemployed or who has received Employment Insurance or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) after March 17.

“We encourage customers to contact our customer service department to speak with one of our representatives about the programs available to assist them,” said Kristine Carmichael, Director Corporate and Customer Services, Fortis Ontario. “We understand the challenges our customers are having during this pandemic and we are here to work with them. Along with the CEAP program, there are also the annual LEAP funds, the OESP program, and Arrears Payment Agreements. We encourage our customers to contact our office to find out more about what is available to them.”

Cornwall Electric is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis.

More information on the program can be found on the Cornwall Electric website at https://www.cornwallelectric.com/news/covid-19-energy-assistance-program-ceap