Sexual Assault investigation in North Stormont

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario – As a result of a sexual assault investigation conducted by members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police, a 40 year old resident of North Stormont Township was arrested on July 25, 2020. Investigation indicated the adult female victim had been sexually touched by the accused.

The 40-year old resident of North Stormont, Ontario faces charges of:

– Sexual Assault

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court October 20, 2020.

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources available to help. You can visit the Victim Services of S.D.G. & A. which is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance to individuals who have been victimized as a result of a crime or tragic circumstance for assistance call -Phone: 613-938-8900 or Toll Free: 1-866-264-8900.

A call can also be placed to ASAP (Assault and Sexual Abuse program)

Victim Help:

– Health-care related: 613-938-4240, ext. 4552

– Counselling: 613-938-4240, ext. 4658 or 4567

– If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.