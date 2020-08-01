Special birthday parade

CORNWALL, Ontario – Carlin Taillon has always been a big fan of muscle and classic cars, and he’s been missing the local classic car shows which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much like the classic car shows, Carlin’s eleventh birthday on Saturday, Aug. 1 was also affected by COVID-19. Carlin’s parents wanted to do something special for his birthday and organized a drive-by celebration of classic cars and muscle cars.

“He has continuously been telling us how disappointed he is that car show’s have been canceled due to COVID-19. Our son LOVES vehicle’s very much, he has so much appreciation for all makes and models especially MUSTANGS,” reads a social media post made by Carlin’s mom Amy. “We are having a birthday drive by with sweet rides. Do you have a sweet ride you want to show off and make our son’s Birthday super special?? If you have a little time to spare, we would love for you to participate.”

The parade drove past the Taillon home a little after 11 a.m. on Aug. 1 with Herb’s Towing with three of their large trucks leading the way. In all 50 “sweet rides” participated to help celebrate Carlin’s birthday.

Carlin was speechless, but was thrilled.

“The turnout was phenomenal,” said Amy Taillon.