Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

Special birthday parade

August 1, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 01 min on August 1, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Special birthday parade
Carlin Taillon on his 11th birthday on Aug. 1, 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Carlin Taillon has always been a big fan of muscle and classic cars, and he’s been missing the local classic car shows which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much like the classic car shows, Carlin’s eleventh birthday on Saturday, Aug. 1 was also affected by COVID-19. Carlin’s parents wanted to do something special for his birthday and organized a drive-by celebration of classic cars and muscle cars.

Some of the sweet rides that showed up for Carlin’s 11th birthday on Aug. 1, 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

“He has continuously been telling us how disappointed he is that car show’s have been canceled due to COVID-19. Our son LOVES vehicle’s very much, he has so much appreciation for all makes and models especially MUSTANGS,” reads a social media post made by Carlin’s mom Amy. “We are having a birthday drive by with sweet rides. Do you have a sweet ride you want to show off and make our son’s Birthday super special?? If you have a little time to spare, we would love for you to participate.”

The parade drove past the Taillon home a little after 11 a.m. on Aug. 1 with Herb’s Towing with three of their large trucks leading the way. In all 50 “sweet rides” participated to help celebrate Carlin’s birthday.

Carlin was speechless, but was thrilled.

“The turnout was phenomenal,” said Amy Taillon.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Friendship can’t be stopped
Living

Friendship can’t be stopped

The United Nations chooses to recognize July 30th as the International Day of Friendship, reflecting the idea that friendships between peoples, countries and individuals inspire…

Special Kinsmen TV Bingo next week
Living

Special Kinsmen TV Bingo next week

Kinsmen suspended their weekly TV bingo due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and it was the best thing to do. At that time the direction of the health professionals was…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario