Williamstown Fair returns this September

August 1, 2020 at 13 h 17 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Ella Lapointe made sure the animals were well fed at the Williamstown Fair 2019 (John MacGillis/ Seaway News).

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – The 209th Williamstown Fair will be going forward this year.

Traditionally held the second week of August, the organizing committee had previously announced that The Fair would not be able to go forward as planned.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, the committee announced that Canada’s oldest fair will continue its unbroken record.

“We’re very excited to announce that we’ll be holding the 209th edition of the Williamstown Fair Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 and we hope to show that the Fair spirit is alive and well here in Williamstown,” reads a statement on the Williamstown Fair website. “Though a Virtual Home & Garden and a Drive-Thru fair will be a new experience for all, we want to give our community something to look forward to and be excited about participating in because the Fair is the community and the community is the Fair! The Drive-Thru will run from 4pm – 9pm and be made up of agricultural displays, a “reverse parade”, and the grounds will be lit up for the night time hours.”

The Fair stated that more details will be shared closer to the event.

