Tornado Watch in effect for Eastern Ontario, Aug. 2

August 2, 2020 at 15 h 15 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Tornado Watch in effect for Eastern Ontario, Aug. 2
Stock photo of a tornado from Wikimedia Commons.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada issued a Tornado Watch for Cornwall and SD&G on Sunday, Aug. 2.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes,” reads a statement from Environment Canada.

Starting from 3 p.m. into the evening, Environment Canada warned that a couple of tornadoes could possibly form in Eastern Ontario including in the Ottawa area, bringing winds of over 100km/h.

According to The Weather Network thunderstorms are likely to form starting at around 5 p.m. in the afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 2 and may continue on and off into early Monday morning.

