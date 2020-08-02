Tornado Watch in effect for Eastern Ontario, Aug. 2

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada issued a Tornado Watch for Cornwall and SD&G on Sunday, Aug. 2.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes,” reads a statement from Environment Canada.

Starting from 3 p.m. into the evening, Environment Canada warned that a couple of tornadoes could possibly form in Eastern Ontario including in the Ottawa area, bringing winds of over 100km/h.

According to The Weather Network thunderstorms are likely to form starting at around 5 p.m. in the afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 2 and may continue on and off into early Monday morning.