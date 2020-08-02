When The Games come to you

CORNWALL, Ontario – For the first time in 73 years, The Glengarry Highland Games was unable to go ahead as scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While The Games held several virtual events to keep the spirit going, there were also some in person celebrations.

Members of the Glengarry Pipe Band travelled around the region on Saturday, Aug. 1 to celebrate the Games and spread love to those who miss being in Maxville this year.

One couple in Cornwall who have been to many editions of the Highland Games were treated to one of these in person performances.

Jack and Rita Crans had two members of the Connie Blaney Memorial Youth Pipe Band, the youth wing of the Glengarry Pipe Band, visit their home on Saturday.

“I just love the pipers,” said Jack Crans.

Fiona Grant played the bag pipes while Megan Grant performed traditional highland dances.