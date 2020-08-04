Diversity Cornwall continues to move ahead

Cornwall Pride Festival participants are shown from the 2019 event. (Cornwall Seaway News photo).

Diversity Cornwall, an organization that unites the 2SLGBTQ+ residents with the community continues to move ahead with events over the next few months in the wake of COVID-19.

Recently, Diversity Cornwall launched a new program that assists 2SLGBTQ+ people with challenges they may face.

Supported by the United Way Community Investment Fund, the new Gender Affirmation Program includes financial support for participants who wish to change their legal name, access transportation for medical appointments and find gender affirming clothing.

Diversity Cornwall marked the program’s launch on Sunday with a shopping night at a local store, by allocating up to $100 for the shopping costs.

The organization is also boosting their online presence after successfully launching their new website at diversitycornwall.ca.

Local online media specialist Kelly Bergeron was tapped for the design work, and Diversity Cornwall is very happy with the results.

Diversitycornwall.ca gives a wide range of opportunities for website visitors to locate queer friendly businesses and resources, links to donate and volunteer among other attributes.

Diversity Cornwall was founded in June 2016 in the wake of the Orlando shootings to bring together their community and help organize their annual Cornwall Pride Festival.