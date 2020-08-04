Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Kirkland Terriah, 23, of Cornwall was arrested on July 31st, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man breached his probation order and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 31st, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on September 24th, 2020.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Ryan Royer, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on August 1st, 2020 and charged with two counts of breach of release order for failing to abide by a curfew and possessing a scale. He was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged the man was driving a motor vehicle during the early morning hours on August 1st, 2020, despite his curfew. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, at which time he was found to be in possession of digital scale. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT X 2, MISCHIEF, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 1st, 2020 and charged with two counts of domestic assault, mischief, and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged between May and July, the man assaulted his girlfriend on two occasions, as well as damaged a wall in the residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 1st, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Whitney Thompson, 32, of Akwesasne was arrested on August 1st, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on January 14th, 2020 for a theft offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On August 1st, 2020, the woman was transported to the Cornwall Police Service by the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, as she had been taken into custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear in court on October 6th, 2020.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80, DANGEROUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

Cornwall, ON – Tyler Laplante-Hough, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on August 2nd, 2020 and charged with impaired, over 80, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, when the vehicle struck a curb and rolled over in the area of Brookdale Avenue and Seventh Street West. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 8th, 2020.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 2, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR THE PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING X 2, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Albert Jocko, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on August 2nd, 2020 and charged with the following:

Assault causing bodily harm

Possession of a Schedule I substance x 2 (cocaine and fentanyl)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 2 (cocaine and fentanyl)

Possession of property obtained by crime

Breach of probation x 4 (for failing to keep the peace and possessing drugs)

It is alleged on July 29th, 2020, during an altercation, the man assaulted someone known to him causing an injury that required medical attention. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 2nd, 2020, police located the man, at which time he was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl and a quantity of Canadian and United States currency. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED OPERATION BY DRUG, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Sydney Taylor-Lauzon, 20, of Williamstown was arrested on August 3rd, 2020 and charged with impaired operation by drug, possession of a Schedule I substance, and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace and possessing unlawful drugs. It is alleged during the early morning hours on August 3rd, 2020, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug in the area of Brookdale Avenue and Tollgate Road. She was taken into custody during a traffic stop and found to be in possession of a quantity of fentanyl. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 8th, 2020.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Nathan Lauzon, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on August 3rd, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on July 27th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On August 3rd, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 13th, 2020.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, POSSESSION FOR THE PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Randall Thompson, 35, of Cornwall was arrested on August 3rd, 2020 and charged with the following:

Fail to attend for fingerprints

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

Possession of property obtained by crime

Breach of undertaking x 2 (for failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged on July 27th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On August 3rd, 2020, police located the man and took him into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and Canadian currency. The man was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, ASSAULT POLICE, CAUSE DISTURBANCE

Cornwall, ON – Jonathan Charlebois, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on August 3rd, 2020 and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault police, and cause a disturbance. It is alleged on August 3rd, 2020, the man was causing a disturbance in the area of Guy Street and Fifth Street East, and was swinging a bat in a dangerous manner towards individuals in the area. Police attended and took the man into custody, at which time the man assaulted a police officer. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Darren Cook, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on August 3rd, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on March 14th, 2019 for an impaired offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On August 3rd, 2020, the man was taken into custody while stopped at the Port of Entry. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.