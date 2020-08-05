Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

HOL satellite site opening soon in Ingleside

August 5, 2020 — Changed at 22 h 34 min on August 4, 2020
Seaway News
INGLESIDE – The House of Lazarus (HOL) is set to open a new thrift store and food cupboard in Ingleside.

The new satellite site will open on Thursday, August 6th from noon to 8 p.m. at the Ingleside- Newington United Church. The church is located at 15 Maple Street North in Ingleside. In addition to being open on Thursdays, the new location will also be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. The store will sell household goods, clothing, shoes, and jewellery, but will not stock furniture. Weekly sales will be announced on our Facebook page “House of Lazarus Community Mission”.  Donated goods will not be accepted at this location.

COVID-19 precautions that we are taking include having a greeter at the door to monitor the number of people shopping and making hand sanitizer available. Masks should be worn unless you are mask exempt due to health reasons.

“We are excited to offer the Ingleside area a new thrift store with reasonably priced items.  HOL will be partnering with Ingleside- Newington United Church to bring the residents of North and South Stormont some of our food cupboard and outreach services as well,” HOL executive director Cathy Ashby said.

Our food cupboard will be open from 5-8pm on Thursdays, 1-3pm on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am- noon. Anyone in need of assistance can come during these hours. Some outreach services, such as the CRA Volunteer Income Tax program, HOL’s clothing voucher program, HOL’s start-up program, HOL’s advocacy centre and community referrals will be available upon our opening. Other outreach services will be determined by community needs.

HOL’s Ingleside location will be staffed with one full-time employee, along with several generous volunteers from Trinity’s congregation and the community. If you would like to volunteer at the Ingleside Thrift Store please contact Vicki at 613-989-3830 or vcane@houseoflazarus.com. A volunteer orientation session will take place in the coming weeks.

To stay current on what’s happening at both HOL sites, follow House of Lazarus on Facebook. For more information, contact Cathy Ashby via email cashby@houseoflazarus.com or by phone at 613-989-3830.

