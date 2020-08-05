Province Supporting Innovative Made-in-Ontario Technology to Sanitize PPE

Ontario Funding Innovative Apple Grower in the Fight Against COVID-19

The Ontario government is providing Clean Works Medical and Pure Life Machinery with $2 million from the Ontario Together Fund to help manufacture a one-of-a-kind, sanitizing device called the Clean Flow Healthcare Mini. This Ontario-made device can decontaminate up to 800 N95 masks per hour along with other personal protective equipment.

The announcement was made by Premier Doug Ford and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

“This is an incredible success story about an Ontario apple farmer taking technology used to decontaminate produce and converting it into a device that can decontaminate personal protective equipment,” said Premier Ford. “By making targeted investments and supporting these homegrown innovative trailblazers, we are not only supporting our economic recovery, we are also making sure we are ready with the necessary PPE and equipment should the need arise in the future.”

With Ontario’s support, the company will scale up the production of its Clean Flow Healthcare Mini portable disinfectant device to nearly triple its current capacity. The device is a Health Canada-approved innovation based on existing technology designed to disinfect fresh produce. The technology uses UV light, hydrogen peroxide and ozone to decontaminate surfaces. The technology can destroy up to 99.99 per cent of pathogens and viruses on surfaces, making them as sterile as an operating room.

“The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, and Ontario’s innovators continue to step up and support our frontline workers, as well as our economy,” said Minister Fedeli. “These projects are equipping Ontario with innovative solutions that can be deployed to help keep everyone safe as the province reopens and recovers.”

Ontario’s funding will support 19 new jobs and the purchase and installation of metal fabrication, equipment assembly, and facility modifications.

“We are ecstatic that the Ontario government has selected Clean Works Medical and Pure Life Machinery as recipients of the Ontario Together Fund,” said Mark VanderVeen, president of Clean Works. “The Ontario Together Fund will enable us to scale up our production and triple our capacity. Our innovative disinfection devices will ensure those on the frontlines have clean PPE to continue the fight against COVID-19.”

