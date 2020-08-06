DQ Golf for Kids’ Sake raises over $12,000!

Our 25th Annual Dairy Queen Golf for Kids’ Sake has already come and gone. We are beyond excited to announce that with your help we were able to raise $12,000.00 for children in our community.

A BIG thank you goes out to DQ Grill & Chill, Cornwall for continuing to go over and above year after year as our amazing title sponsor!” We also want to thank our media sponsor Seaway News , Cornwall Golf & Country Club and staff for all the work they do to help pull all of it off, Scotiabank, and finally to our golfers, volunteers and sponsors without which none of this would be possible. ” Seaway News has been and will continue to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and this golf day is a fun way to help raise money” says Seaway News GM Shaver.

‘Through the Scotia Team Community Program, our Cornwall Branch is very happy to be able to help support the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Cornwall & District this year by helping them with their recent fundraising golf tournament. This organization has been supporting local children for many years now and we are glad to do our share in ensuring it continues to do so for many years to come.’ says Daniel Brunet from Scotiabank.