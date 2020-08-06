Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

DQ Golf for Kids’ Sake raises over $12,000!

August 6, 2020 — Changed at 17 h 17 min on August 6, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News
DQ Golf for Kids’ Sake raises over $12,000!
Photo L to R is Joseph Danis (DQ Grill & Chill), Daniel Brunet (Scotiabank), Rick Shaver ( Seaway News) and Ron Graham (Executive Director BBBS).

Our 25th Annual Dairy Queen Golf for Kids’ Sake has already come and gone. We are beyond excited to announce that with your help we were able to raise $12,000.00 for children in our community.

A BIG thank you goes out to DQ Grill & Chill, Cornwall for continuing to go over and above year after year as our amazing title sponsor!” We also want to thank our media sponsor Seaway News, Cornwall Golf & Country Club and staff for all the work they do to help pull all of it off, Scotiabank, and finally to our golfers, volunteers and sponsors without which none of this would be possible. ” Seaway News has been and will continue to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and this golf day is a fun way to help raise money” says Seaway News GM Shaver.

‘Through the Scotia Team Community Program, our Cornwall Branch is very happy to be able to help support the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Cornwall & District this year by helping them with their recent fundraising golf tournament. This organization has been supporting local children for many years now and we are glad to do our share in ensuring it continues to do so for many years to come.’ says Daniel Brunet from Scotiabank.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Police Blotter
Local News

Police Blotter

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS Cornwall, ON – Michelle David, 34, of Cornwall was arrested on August 4th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints, as…

South Stormont township office re-opened
Local News

South Stormont township office re-opened

The South Stormont township office re-opened its doors Tuesday and if a resident happened to bump into Mayor Bryan McGillis he would have welcome news to share. “We are…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario