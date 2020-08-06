Police Blotter

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Michelle David, 34, of Cornwall was arrested on August 4th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints, as well as two counts of breach of release order for failing to reside at a certain address and failing to remain in her residence. She was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on July 30th, 2020, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, it was learned the woman was not living at the address indicated in her conditions. On August 4th, 2020, police located the woman and took her into custody. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Edward Ayoub, 43, of Cornwall was arrested on August 4th, 2020 on the strength of multiple warrants. It is alleged on two occasions, the man made threats to harm someone he does not know and warrants were issued for his arrest. It is further alleged on July 10th, 2020, the man was operating a vehicle in a dangerous manner while prohibited from driving and subsequently fled from police. An investigation ensued and a warrant was issued. On August 4th, 2020, police located the man and took him into custody on the strength of the warrants. The warrants were executed and he was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Colby Benedict, 38, of Akwesasne was arrested on August 4th, 2020 and charged with mischief under $5000 and uttering threats. It is alleged on July 29th, 2020 the man damaged a flowerpot belonging to someone known to him, as well as made threats to harm the victim. On August 4th, 2020, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Barry McVey, 53, of no fixed address was arrested on August 4th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man breached his probation order and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On August 4th, 2020, the man was taken into custody by the Smith Falls Police Service on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. He was transported to Cornwall where he was released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Starr Hill, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on August 4th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on September 10th, 2018 for driving while disqualified and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On August 4th, 2020, a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended Ottawa as the woman was in custody on an unrelated matter. The warrant was executed and she remained in custody to await a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Monique Boyer, 57, of Cornwall was arrested on August 4th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on August 4th, 2020 the woman attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store. She was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80, UNAUTHORIZED POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Andrew Cook, 59, of Cornwall was arrested on August 5th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, over 80 and unauthorized possession of a weapon. It is alleged during the early morning hours on August 5th, the man had been operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Ninth Street and McConnell Avenue, when the vehicle struck a pole. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was found to be in possession of brass knuckles. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Jean Mitchell, 22, of Cornwall was arrested on August 5th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints, as well as breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on July 30th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints, despite his conditions, and an investigation ensued. On August 5th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

FRAUD UNDER $5000, USE FORGED DOCUMENT, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – Rachel Williams, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on August 5th, 2020 and charged with fraud under $5000, use forged document, and possession of property obtained by crime. It is alleged in January, the woman had deposited a stolen cheque into her bank account and obtained a quantity of cash that did not belong to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 5th, 2020, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – Kandy Pierce, 26, of Akwesasne was arrested on August 6th, 2020 and charged with possession of property obtained by crime. It is alleged on August 6th, 2020, the woman was found to be in possession of a stolen motor vehicle and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 22nd, 2020.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.