Police Blotter

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 6th, 2020 and charged with domestic mischief and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend on August 6th, 2020, the man damaged a wall in her residence and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, DISOBEYING COURT ORDER, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 6th, 2020 and charged with the following:

Mischief under $5000

Disobeying court order x 2 (for contacting his ex-girlfriend and being within 100 metres of her residence)

Breach of release order x 2 (for failing to remain in his residence and complying with a compliance program)

Breach of probation x 3 (for contacting his ex-girlfriend, being within 50 metres of her, and failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged on August 6th, 2020, the man damaged an ankle monitoring bracelet and attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence, despite his conditions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

UNAUTHORIZED POSSESSION OF A WEAPON, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Ian Clarke, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on August 6th, 2020 and charged with breach of undertaking, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and breach of prohibition order. It is alleged the man failed to notify police of a change of address, despite his conditions, and an investigation ensued. On August 6th, 2020, police located the man, who was in possession of brass knuckles. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

FRAUD UNDER $5000 X 2, USE FORGED DOCUMENT X 2, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME X 2

Cornwall, ON – Crystal Fortin, 42, of Cornwall was arrested on August 6th, 2020 and charged with the following:

Fraud under $5000 x 2

Use forged document x 2

Possession of property obtained by crime x 2

It is alleged on December 29 and 30, 2019, the woman deposited stolen cheques into her bank account and fraudulently obtained a quantity of money. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 6th, 2020, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Kevin Tessier, 41, of Cornwall was arrested on August 6th, 2020 and charged with assault and assault with a weapon. It is alleged during an altercation with a man known to him, the man assaulted the victim with a piece of wood and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 6th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault, mischief under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend, the man assaulted her and caused damage to her vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 67 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.