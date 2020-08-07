Once expected to be a toned down version of itself, the annual Ride for Hospice is now rolling toward a full event this weekend.

After facing the possibility of running a “virtual” ride, organizer Mike Dagenais said that relaxed gathering rules for the pandemic means that he could have up to 50 bikers as part of one main group.

“If people still feel unsure, they could have their own group do the ride on Saturday or on Sunday and do it on their own time,” Dagenais said on Tuesday. “As long as they stay within the social distancing rules.”

For those participants who go on their own ride, the Seaway Valley Riders are adding a new component.

“When you get to the first stop at the Prescott lighthouse, we’re asking that you take a picture of a selfie with the lighthouse and post it on social media. Then at the second stop in Gananoque at the barracuda fish (statue), take a second selfie there.

“That’s the last stop, then go back to where the ride started and ends at 1207 St. Lawrence Boulevard (in Cornwall).”

The ride concludes there with a social distanced barbecue.

The Ride for Hospice is one of several fundraisers the Carefor Cornwall Hospice relies on to operate. Hospice does not receive direct government funding to operate.

Last year’s edition, the second, raised $21,000, from about 75 riders.

“A lot of members are passionate about Hospice because of they have had a family member go through Hospice,” said Dagenais. “They know of the level of care there, that they are treated well.

“Cornwall the size it is can’t do without a hospice. The things these people do are just amazing.”

Registration is $25. Please send through electronic transfer to mdagenais54@gmail.ca. Members will also accept payment as well. Everyone is eligible for a 55-inch TV draw. Participants who raise $250 could also win a heavy duty fire ring pit. These incentives replace the ride’s auction, which may have been hard to pull off under the current situation.

Riders should be arriving at St. Lawrence Boulevard around 9 a.m. with an expected departure time of 10:30 a.m. The tour normally takes about 4.5 hours.