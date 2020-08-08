Cornwall & Area Arts Hall of Fame nomination period extended

As the COVID rules relax, the arts community is rallying to mount creative events that bring excitement and energy into the public sphere. The latest initiative comes from the Cornwall & Area Hall of Fame for the Arts. While COVID protocols prevent the 2020 induction gala and dinner, the organizing committee will recognize those nominated and accepted in 2020 by other means, and honour the combined cohort of 2020 and 2021 nominees at a 2021 dinner gala.

To facilitate the nomination process, the Hall of Fame will extend the nomination period to August 15. The process is very user-friendly and can be entirely completed on the web or downloaded for a hard copy approach. The website is www.cornwallartshalloffame.com. The general public is invited to nominate anyone who has contributed to arts and culture in any discipline, including dance, music, visual arts, media arts, writing, theatre and those promoters and sponsors, without whom no show could ever be mounted. Once submitted, nominations are reviewed by a selection committee made up of representatives of arts organizations and the general public.

The Arts Hall of Fame was established in 2014, and each year since, it has inducted giants from the past as well as current practitioners, who have taken their place in the Hall. To date, 39 people have been inducted. The Hall of Fame is administered by the Centre for the Arts Collective/le Collectif pour un centre des arts.

For more information, contact Elaine MacDonald, chair of the Centre for the Arts Collective, 613 330 3117 or Rose Desnoyers, chair of the Arts Hall of Fame, 613 931 1194