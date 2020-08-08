Measure Your Way Along the Waterfront Trail

Ever wonder how far it is from the Lamoureux Park to St. Lawrence College?

A number of new pathway signs have been erected along the Waterfront Trail from Gray’s Creek, helping guide pathway users to the next landmark. (The answer to the above question, by the way, is 2 km).

“A common question from visitors is how far away a particular landmark is,” says Kevin Lajoie, Tourism Officer with Cornwall Tourism. “These new signs encourage people to travel a little farther and explore more of our beautiful waterfront.”

Starting at the Bandshell in Lamoureux Park, the signs map out the 5.1 km to the Saunders Dam Visitor Centre to the West, and the 6km to Gray’s Creek to the East. There are six sign locations along the Waterfront Trail in total:

Saunders Power Dam

At the old bridge crossing (submerged bridge)

International Bridge

Lamoureux Park Bandshell

NAV CENTRE

Gray’s Creek

The signs will help joggers looking to complete a 5k or 10k run by helping them judge the distance they need to travel before turning around to the starting point. The signs are also helpful for cyclists wondering how far it may be to the next point of interest.

“Getting out and enjoying our waterfront is a great way to participate in Ontario Parks 30×30 Challenge,” says Jamie Fawthrop, Division Manager of Recreation with the City of Cornwall. “Spend 30 minutes outside in nature every day for the month of August to improve your health and well-being!”

About the Waterfront Trail

Cornwall’s section of the Waterfront Trail is a dedicated multi-use trail that spans the entire waterfront, offering stunning views of the Cornwall Canal and St. Lawrence River – completely off-road. The Trail connects a number of attractions including the OPG Visitor Centre, Cornwall Community Museum, Lamoureux Park and the Aquatic Centre.

The Trail is part of the Cornwall’s overall network of over 40km of recreational paths and dedicated bike lanes.

Bike rentals are available at Marina 200.

Free parking is available at the Cornwall Civic Complex for trail users.

Users can map out their activity using free apps such as Strava and AllTrails.