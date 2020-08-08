Ontario Supporting Non-Profits as Province Recovers from COVID-19

Grant program will ensure local Royal Canadian Legions and non-profits

can continue to deliver vital services

The Ontario government is investing $83 million through the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to provide grants to help eligible non-profit organizations across the province, including non-profits and Royal Canadian Legions in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and continue to deliver the vital programming our community needs.

The announcement was made on August 5, by Premier Doug Ford and Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

“I am proud of the hundreds of volunteer organizations and thousands of volunteers who have stepped up over the last few months and shown the Ontario spirit in caring for others through these difficult times,” said Premier Ford. “We are proud to provide critical funding today to these local organizations, including our local Legion branches and food banks, to help strengthen our communities and help people rebuild their lives.”

The OTF’s Resilient Communities Fund will provide grants of up to $150,000 to help eligible non-profit organizations in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19 with support for:

Equipping board members and employees with supports to implement new approaches, prepare for change and build resiliency (e.g. organizational training and coaching, strategic planning and implementation, research & development, mental and physical health and wellbeing supports);

Improving and increasing ability to access financial resources and develop new and/or alternative sources of revenues (e.g. develop fundraising plans, identify fundraising and financial technology resources, seek opportunities for public-private partnerships and social finance);

Adapting or re-imagining the delivery of programs and services to meet the needs of the community, employees and volunteers (e.g. identify new health and safety processes and required personal protective equipment; technology supports; staffing and volunteer recruitment and training);

Procuring equipment or renovating spaces to meet the changing needs of the organization; its programs and services, and adapt to new ways of working (e.g. equipment and/or renovations to meet changing technology health and safety, and service delivery requirements); and

Creating and/or adopting new approaches for organizations to work together to meet the needs of communities (e.g. peer learning, professional development, networking, resource, knowledge and data sharing).

“The Resilient Communities Fund is a tremendous example of the innovation and flexibility of Ontario agencies,” added Minister MacLeod. “While we work towards the province’s economic and social recovery, we’re proud to support programs like the OTF Resilient Communities Fund that are making a positive contribution in communities across Ontario.”

“Providing financial support to local non-profits is very important to our local communities because the work non-profits do directly improves the well-being of many people who need it the most,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.For more information, please visit the Ontario Trillium Foundation website on eligibility requirements and application deadlines, or contact my office at MPP Jim McDonell,

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, Time Square, 120 Second St. West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1G5, tel: 613-933-6513, email: jim.mcdonellco@pc.ola.org.

QUICK FACTS