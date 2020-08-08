OPP POLICE REPORT

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of the July 16 singular vehicle crash on Highway 417 in North Glengarry as 47-year-old Inas Naseif Bolus of Ottawa.

(STORMONT DUNDAS & GLENGARRY, ON) – The SD&G Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating several incidents after responding to 454 calls for service from Thursday July 30, 2020 to Thursday August 6, 2020.

Among these occurrences, SD&G OPP responded to:

Domestic Incidents – 15

On July 31, 2020, a victim of domestic abuse contacted the SD&G OPP. Officers conducted their investigation which resulted in the arrest and charge of the person’s ex-spouse, a 39 year old resident of Alexandria, Ontario with one counts of Spousal Assault, two counts of Adult Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm and two counts of Adult Failure to comply with undertaking. The incidents were reported to have occurred between August 2019 and July 2020.

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

On August 2, 2020, a victim of domestic abuse contacted the SD&G OPP. Officers conducted their investigation which resulted in the arrest and charge of the person’s ex-spouse, a 39 year old resident of Cornwall, Ontario with one counts of Adult Failure to comply with undertaking.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on September 15, 2020.

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

On August 5, 2020, SD&G OPP were advised of a possible impaired driver in the village of Long Sault. Officers conducted their investigation which resulted in the arrest and charge of the person’s ex-spouse, a 42 year old resident of Cornwall, Ontario with three counts of Adult Failure to comply with undertaking.

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Indecent Act – 1

On July 30, 2020, SD&G OPP were called to an address in South Stormont Township in relation to a complaint of an indecent act. Officers conducted their investigation which resulted in the arrest and charge of Dennis Randal CARSON, of North Glengarry Twp., Ontario with one counts of Adult Indecent Act- public place.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on October 6, 2020.

EXCESSIVE SPEEDS

(SD&G) – On July 30 – August 6, 2020 Ontario Provincial Police officers conducted speed measuring enforcement in SD&G and intercepted the following vehicles for traveling at excessive speeds. The vehicles were impounded and their driver’s permits seized for seven (7) days in accordance to policy and were charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

– August 2, 2020- 8:16am (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 160km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 44-year-old driver from Etobicoke, Ontario.

– August 3, 2020- 1:30pm (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 153km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 57-year-old driver from Sherbrooke, Quebec.

– August 3, 2020- 2:50pm (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 157km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 22-year-old driver from Montreal, Quebec.

– August 3, 2020- 3:08pm (South Glengarry) vehicle stopped traveling 155km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 25-year-old driver from Montreal, Quebec.

– August 4, 2020- 7:38am (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 157km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 23-year-old driver from Montreal, Quebec.

– August 5, 2020- 8:21am (South Stormont) vehicle stopped traveling 186km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 22-year-old driver from Sackville, New Brunswick.

