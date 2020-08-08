Restructure at Rachel’s Kids

As a consequence of the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainty as to when ‘normal’ activities and fundraising opportunities can safely resume, Dr. Rachel Navaneelan and the Board of Directors at Rachel’s Kids has decided to restructure. For the immediate future the House of Hope will remain closed and the charity will operate on a completely volunteer basis. We regret the adverse consequence that the pandemic has brought about to our clientele and our staff. Fortunately, our Helping Hands and Small Moments of Joy programs remain active and we will continue to assess and respond as the situation evolves.

Inquiries and requests for service can be directed to our Rachel’s Kids Facebook page, our new e-mail address at RKhelpingkids@gmail.com or by leaving us a message at 613-933-3946.

We thank you for your patience and understanding during these challenging times. Rachel’s Kids has joyfully served the community for the past 16 years and with your continued support we hope to maximize our contributions for years to come.