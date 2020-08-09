Heat warning for Cornwall and SD&G, Aug. 9

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for Cornwall and the surrounding municipalities as of Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Extreme hot temperatures can be expected from Sunday through to Tuesday.

Environment Canada projects the following temperatures for the region:

Maximum temperatures today: 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (Humidex 38 to 40).

Maximum temperatures Monday: 31 to 33 degrees Celsius (Humidex 39 to 41).

Minimum overnight temperatures: 20 to 23 degrees Celsius.

In addition to the high temperatures The Weather Network is also projecting thunderstorms on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

“Everyone is at risk during a heat event, but health risks are greater for: older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses, people who work in the heat, people who exercise in the heat, homeless people and low-income earners,” reads a statement from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) issued on Aug. 9.

The EOHU provided the following tips to help reduce the risk of heat illness.