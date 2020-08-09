Tourism Boost

Government’s investment will support projects and experiences

so that the province is well positioned for recovery

from the COVID-19 outbreak

The Ontario government is investing $1.5 million through the new Tourism Economic Development Recovery Fund and offering promotional incentives at provincial attractions to help the province’s tourism industry and welcome back visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, made the announcement during a fireside chat with tourism stakeholders at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre earlier today.

“COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented, devastating impact on the tourism industry. Our sectors were hit first, the hardest, and will take the longest to recover following COVID-19,” said Minister MacLeod. “This important investment through the new Tourism Economic Development and Recovery Fund will support Ontario’s tourism industry to ensure it is well positioned to re-emerge, grow and once more showcase how we offer the world in one province.”

The fund will support projects that develop innovative tourism products and experiences, drive private sector tourism investments, workforce development, and support tourism operators to learn more through tourism industry associations.

“I encourage tourism operators and organizations to explore ways to innovate,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “One local example is the Williamstown Fair, which is hosting its 209th edition as Canada’s oldest and longest-running agricultural fair by offering a drive-through virtual experience on Sept. 5.”

As the province works with the tourism industry to reopen destinations, agencies and attractions, Ontario is also thanking frontline workers and welcoming back visitors by offering special promotions or discounts at several of the province’s top tourist destinations. This summer, frontline workers can enjoy special rates or discounts at the following agencies and attractions:

Please visit or contact the listed agency/attraction websites for more information and promotional details.

“Frontline workers in hospitals, grocery stores, transit and many others across the province have been working tirelessly to keep Ontarians safe in the fight against COVID-19,” said Minister MacLeod. “I’m proud to support our agencies’ efforts to show appreciation for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by Ontario’s frontline workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

As the province continues to gradually reopen, Ontario’s agencies and attractions are implementing stringent measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Visitors are encouraged to review current COVID-19 updates before visiting attractions and are asked to respect health and safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

QUICK FACTS

Tourism is a key economic driver in Ontario, supporting more than 400,000 jobs and generating over $36 billion in spending.

The ministry’s attractions and agencies promote economic growth and job creation by offering a range of educational, recreational, cultural and entertainment programs for residents and visitors.

