Steve Poirier dominates the Sprint Car challenge at Cornwall Motor Speedway

CORNWALL, Ontario – Sprint Car fans were served as the 360 Sprint Cars were in action along with the Lightning Sprints, Pro-Stock, 4-Wheeler and Junior 3 Karts on Les Fondations 4 Saisons night.

Steve Poirier and Holly Porter were in the front row as Poirier took the lead over Porter and Glenn Styres in third. Shoan Evans brought the caution on lap 3. Poirier to the lead as the top 3 remained unchanged. An accident occurred on lap 8 as 4 cars were involved, the red flag was displayed, all drivers were okay. Poirier in front when the race resumed with the same order with 15 laps completed. Poirier led all laps to capture the feature over Styre who passed Porter on the final lap.

Bruno Richard took the lead in the 30-lap Pro-Stock as Cd Beauchamp moved to second in the first few laps as Eric Jean-Louis was in third. Richard pulled away from the field as Jean-Louis took second on Beauchamp with Dany Voghel in the mix. Beauchamp spun and caution was out on lap 13. On the restart, Richard in front with Stephane Lebrun making his way to second and Voghel in third, Voghel had issues and headed to the pits with Steve Chaput in third. Richard led the final laps to capture the win.

Yannick Poirier et Guillaume Ouellette were on the first row of the 25-lap Lightning Sprints event with Poirier the leader and Eric Sundborg in third. Sundborg takes second on lap 3. Poirier has issues gives the first to Sundborg on lap 8. The yellow lights are shown on lap 12 for Trevor Gaucher. Sundborg in first with Xavier Lauzon moving up to second with Francis Laliberté. Sundborg led the final laps to capture a first win this season over Lauzon and Tommy Moreau.

The action continues tomorrow evening as the Modified and Sportsman will share the spotlight with 50-lap features each along with the Mini-Stock and Vintage also in action. You can watch all the races live on 360nitro.tv as the spectator access is sold out for tomorrow.

Jordan Wood won the entertaining 25-lap Junior 3 Kart feature over 9 other competitors.

