Chamber ends relationship with ServiceOntario

CORNWALL, Ontario – The ServiceOntario site that was located at the former Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce building will be permanently closed as of Friday, Aug. 14.

The service centre was closed after the Chamber chose to end its relationship with ServiceOntario.

The centre closed last week to the public, but is still serving businesses until Friday, Aug. 14.

“The Chamber Board of Directors made the decision to focus on its activities on its mission to create a fertile entrepreneurial ecosystem. Operating a ServiceOntario kiosk is not consistent with that,” said Greg Pietersma, Executive Director of the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber had chosen to sell their building at 113 Second St. E. in Oct. 2019, and at that time the Chamber indicated that they intended to remain tenants at the building and continue to operate the ServiceOntario kiosk. Not only has the fate of the ServiceOntario kiosk changed, but so has the future of the Chamber at 113 Second St. E.

The Chamber has decided to move their operations to 55 Water St. This includes moving two employees, Executive Director Pietersma, and his assistant.

The Ministry of Government and Consumer Services (MGCS), under which ServiceOntario falls, has stated they are seeking to find replacement operators for the kiosk.

“ServiceOntario has initiated the process to find a replacement service provider to operate the centre in Cornwall,” reads a statement from MGCS. “All efforts are being made to have a new office open as soon as possible.”

ServiceOntario provides new photo ID cards, license plates, access to benefits like the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit and Employment Insurance.

Other ServiceOntario centres in the region are located at 720 14th Street West, Unit 2, Cornwall, 101 Main Street North, Alexandria, and 8-5th Street West, Morrisburg.