Farm Boy to sell Cornwall greens

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall company Fieldless Farms will soon see their products on Farm Boy shelves.

Farm Boy itself was founded in the City of Cornwall has made a deal with the Agricultural start-up which aims to have fresh produce on their shelves year round with less dependence on foreign imports.

“Canada imports $48 billion worth of food each year. We rely on other nations to feed us, and it’s risky—consider the supply chain impacts of Covid-19 an early warning,” said Fieldless Farms CEO Jon Lomow in an article from Choose Cornwall. “Thankfully, it presents a massive economic opportunity for the country. New technologies are unlocking possibilities for safer, more secure and sustainable food to be produced in Canada, 365 days a year. Forward-thinking, discerning and trusted retailers like Farm Boy will be crucial early partners in making that happen.”

The company has an indoor farm in the Cornwall Business Park that produces leafy greens without the use of pesticides or herbicides.

This local initiative could represent a shift in the agricultural produce market. Canada imports 90 per cent of its lettuce from the Southern United States, and recent years have seen multiple recalls of leafy green products.

Fieldless Farms aims to reduce this reliance on imports while also endeavouring to provide a safer product.

“We’ve tailored our approach to meet the needs of large retailers and to displace foreign supply, so it’s great to see a retailer like Farm Boy get excited about what we’re doing,” said Lomow. “Grocers are looking for secure, short and affordable supply chains they can trust. But, at the end of the day, it’s about the quality and freshness of the product for consumers, and ours is hard to beat.”

Farm Boy will be carrying the “Northern Crunch” and “Ontario Sweets” Fieldless Farms products in their stores in Cornwall, Kingston and Ottawa.