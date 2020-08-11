Three young athletes recognized with Ontario Legacy Award

CORNWALL, Ontario – Three young local athletes have been recognized by the Ontario Winter Games Legacy Award which was presented to them by Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement.

Annika Setterington, Nicholas Oeggerli, and Nicholas Guindon all received a plaque and a $1,000 bursary.

Award winners must be graduating high school and be accepted into a post-graduate program, along with having a minimum academic average of 70 per cent and have demonstrated athletic excellence, leadership, community involvement and financial need.

Annika Setterington is an honour roll student graduating from Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School who has participated in Lions basketball, Blazers soccer and Typhoons hockey, as well as a participant in basketball, hockey, volleyball, badminton, and track and field at the school level.

Nicholas Oeggerli is an honour roll student from Char-Lan District High School who has excelled at multiple sports at school including volleyball, soccer, basketball and hockey and never missed a practice or game despite also helping out on the family farm.

Nicholas Guindon, is a graduating student from École secondaire catholique La Citadelle who has competed provincially in curling, as well as being on the Blazers Soccer Team, and participating in cross country running, curling and soccer at school.

“It was inspiring to meet each of these accomplished recent graduates,” said Mayor Clement. “I am so proud to recognize their achievements on behalf of my colleagues on council.”

Ontario Winter Games Legacy Award aims to support the goals of the Ontario Games Program which runs a Summer and Winter Games annually for youths across the province.