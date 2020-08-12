Akwesasne police arrest heavily armed man

TSI SNAIHNE, Quebec – On July 31st, 2020, at approximately 12:40 PM, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service responded to a report of a suspicious male in the wooded area off Wade Lafrance Memorial Road (Dump Rd), in Tsi Snaihne (Snye) QC.

Police attended a residence and spoke to the home owner who reported a suspicious male was observed on the property drinking water from an outdoor water hose. The home owner confronted the suspicious individual who said his name was “Daniel” and the male returned to the wooded area. Police conducted a search of the wooded area with negative results.

At approximately 7:10 PM the Akwesasne Central Dispatch received calls reporting a suspicious non indigenous male wearing camouflage, carrying two backpacks and walking on Wade Lafrance Memorial Road. Police located and detained the male under the Immigration Refugee and Protection Act. Upon searching the male police discovered that the male was wearing body armour. A further search revealed a .40 Caliber loaded handgun, six loaded magazines, extra body armour plates, extra ammunition, clothing, food, and electronic devices.

Daniel T. Collins 35, of Jonesboro, Georgia was arrested and charged with

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Importing a Firearm and Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Device, and Careless Use of a Firearm. The male was held pending a bail hearing.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police are working with law enforcement agencies to help identify how this individual arrived in Akwesasne. Police believe this individual acted alone and his purpose was to gain entry into Canada.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police would like to thank the community for reporting suspicious activity and crimes in the area. Anyone with information that will assist in this or any other investigations can call Central Dispatch at 613-575-2000 or the Akwesasne Crime Stoppers at 613-575-2255. You can also submit a tip at seawayvalleycrimestoppers