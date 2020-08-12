Millions in support funding coming to Cornwall and SD&G

CORNWALL Ontario – The Province of Ontario in partnership with the federal government has announced millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding to support public services in the City of Cornwall and United Counties of SD&G.

The funding is a part of a broader initiative that sees 444 municipalities in the province receiving COVID-19 relief aid.

“I was proud to join the Premier today as the Parliamentary Assistant to Minister Clark,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “This new funding will provide municipalities with the support they need to protect the health and well-being of the people of Ontario, while continuing to deliver critical public services.”

Municipalities will receive the following support:

City of Cornwall, $2,686,300 and an additional $687,352 to support transit operations

North Dundas, $292,200

North Stormont, $176,700

South Dundas, $299,600

South Glengarry, $360,200

North Glengarry, $295,200

South Stormont, $338,500

United Counties of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry, $1,762,300

In September, the federal and provincial partnership will have delivered $695 million in Phase 1 relief funding to support operating costs of municipalities.