Local recipe cookbook support Beyond 21

CORNWALL, Ontario – This year the pandemic is stopping supporters from going to Beyond 21’s annual Food Fest fundraiser.

So, some of the best local recipes to be savoured are coming to you.

The foundation for Beyond 21, which enhances the quality of life for developmentally challenged residents, is releasing a digital cookbook this Monday.

“With the support of restaurants and businesses from the Cornwall and surrounding area, we created a digital cookbook that was built on a desire to connect with the community and at the same time support a mission close to our hearts,” said Jane McLaren, Beyond 21 executive director.

With Love, Beyond 21 promises a smorgasbord for all occasions that includes appetizers, beverages, soups, salads, main courses and topped off with, desserts – more than 60 listed.

“This cookbook is a collaboration of our community. It would not exist without them,” McLaren said.

“And in that way, it maintains the celebration that Cornwall Food Fest is all about.”

McLaren didn’t want give much away of what’s inside, but she did cite a few examples: Sheep’s Head created a signature drink just for the cookbook; Eight Zero Zero offers up a shrimp Pernod, Marlin Orchards reveals sweet potato chicken nuggets; About Thyme gives up a gluten free/vegan quinoa broccoli slaw; Kids Korner provides little pita pizza; and Jack’s Pub serves up Alex Wings.

Along with top chefs, buyers can pick out recipes from local ‘celebrities’, to see if who, in your opinion, is better in the kitchen!

To obtain your copy, please go to beyond21.org or Beyond 21’s Facebook page. Any donation is encouraged. But amounts of $20 or more will allow you into a draw to more than $350 worth of gifts donated by local businesses.

All proceeds from book sales allow Beyond 21 to continue crucial one-on-one support during challenging times as a result of the pandemic. This will help with providing hands-on learning opportunities for clients and to pay for everyday operating expenses.