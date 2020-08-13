Who wants some Burger Love?

August 13, 2020 at 11 h 52 min
Provided by the TASTE BUDS
Who wants some Burger Love?
Patrick Larose and Matt Girgis of the TASTE BUDS. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The team that brought you Cornwall Seaway News’ TASTE Magazine and TASTE TOURS have great news! The TASTE BUDS, an independent ultra-local foodie duo has created its first Cornwall and area event – BURGER LOVE. Why Love? We dine local, shop local and explore local…in short, we LOVE local and we LOVE hosting events. We are anxious for this event, and to bring you more events in the future. Burger Love is sponsored by CORNWALL TOURISM and starts Aug. 26. The event will see local restaurants feature their unique take on the humble hamburger. Residents and tourists alike are encouraged to visit the LOCAL locations (dine in or take-out) and enjoy the creations being prepared by inhouse chefs. Foodies get to vote for their favourite and we crown the WINNER! The event will last 10 days, ending Sept. 4.

Stay connected with the TASTE BUDS on Facebook and Instagram via @yourlocaltastebuds. The full list of participants and their entries will soon be posted to yourlocaltastebuds.ca.

