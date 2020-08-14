Ontario Junior Citizen Awards go ahead virtually

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association held its first ever ‘virtual’ Ontario Junior Citizen Awards on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Twelve outstanding young citizens were acknowledged and applauded during an intimate ZOOM meeting with The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario in attendance as congratulator-in-chief. The event was also hosted by OCNA Board President John Willems, General Manager, Metroland Media Group Toronto. This is the 39th annual Junior Citizen Awards, which recognizes and rewards amazing youth aged 6 to 17 who have made substantial contributions to their community through acts of bravery, kindness, dedication, generosity, or academic achievement.