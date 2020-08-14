Ontario Junior Citizen Awards go ahead virtually

August 14, 2020 at 9 h 58 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Ontario Junior Citizen Awards go ahead virtually
Top from left to right: Lincoln Dugas-Nishisato, 10, Toronto; Helena Kirk, 14, Toronto; Lazar Paroski, 15, Kitchener; Mikayla Ansley, 12, Blyth Second row from left to right: Daphné Dupuis, 17, Sault Ste. Marie; The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario; Christopher Pennington, 15, Kincardine; Third row from left to right: Ethan Parikh, 16, Mississauga; Islay Graham, 14, Georgian Bluffs Bottom row from left to right: Lucy Zhao, 17, Richmond Hill; Cameron Cadarette, 15, Windsor; Galiya Vendrov, 16, Whitchurch-Stouffville; Spencer Lippa, 12, Halton Hills

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association held its first ever ‘virtual’ Ontario Junior Citizen Awards on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Twelve outstanding young citizens were acknowledged and applauded during an intimate ZOOM meeting with The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario in attendance as congratulator-in-chief. The event was also hosted by OCNA Board President John Willems, General Manager, Metroland Media Group Toronto. This is the 39th annual Junior Citizen Awards, which recognizes and rewards amazing youth aged 6 to 17 who have made substantial contributions to their community through acts of bravery, kindness, dedication, generosity, or academic achievement.

