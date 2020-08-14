Stolen ATVs recovered

SD&G, Ontario – On August 12, 2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m SD&G OPP officers conducted a traffic stop and intercepted a stolen vehicle on Highway 401, South Dundas, Ontario. The investigation revealed that a driver was in possession of a stolen 2009 Lexus RX5 SUV from Toronto, Ontario. The driver fled from the vehicle but was located and arrested a short distance away.

Shortly thereafter SD&G OPP officers stopped a second stolen 2019 White Lexus RX5 SUV from Toronto, Ontario on Highway 401, South Dundas, Ontario, The driver failed to comply with officers request to stop but was stopped a short distance later and the driver was arrested.

SD&G OPP Officer then observed another stolen Vehicle travelling on Highway 401 in South Glengarry, Ontario. The vehicle then failed to comply with the request to stop and continued on driving recklessly, the driver then left the roadway and fled on foot. The driver was arrested shortly thereafter by officers.

1st Vehicle – Driver- Samual ROYGRONDIN (age 27 ) of Saint-Basile-Le-Grand, Quebec was arrested and charged with;

– Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

— Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

2nd vehicle – Driver – Josaphat ITELI (age 20) from Terrebonne, Quebec was arrested and charged with:

– Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

– Flight from peace officer

3rd vehicle – Driver – Jacob COLLARD (age 18) from Montreal, Quebec was arrested and charged with:

– Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

– Flight from peace officer

– Dangerous operation

– Fail to comply with sentence – three counts

Roygrondin and Iteli were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice. Collard was held in custody (bail).

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION ON THE ABOVE OR ANY CRIME IS ASKED TO CALL SD&G OPP AT 1-888-310-1122 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-222-8477.