Two men arrested with large amounts of marijuana

CORNWALL, Ontario – Robert Shanks, 35 of Bracebridge and Radomir Pajkovic, 60 of Huntsville were arrested on August 14th, 2020 and charged as follows:

Radomir Pojkovic as follows:

• Possess more than 30g of marijuana

• Possession of cannabis known to be illicit

• Distribution over 30g

• Distribution cannabis that they know to be illicit

• Possess of property obtained by crime over $5000 (Canadian currency)

Robert Shanks as follows:

• Possess more than 30g of marijuana

• Possession of cannabis known to be illicit

• Distribution over 30g

• Distribution cannabis that they know to be illicit

It is alleged in the early morning hours of August 14th, 2020 police were contacted to attend a Ninth Street business for an unknown situation. Once on scene they located two men in possession of a quantity of marijuana greater than permitted. They were taken into custody and Pojkovic was found to be in possession of a quantity of Canadian currency greater than $5,000.