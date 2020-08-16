Province offering municipalities millions for road and bridge repair

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario has set aside $30 million for the 2021-2022 Connecting Links program, a program that provides funding for municipalities to repair or replace roads and bridges.

Connecting Links covers up to 90 per cent of eligible project costs, up to $3 million for roads and $5 million for bridges.

“Eligible costs include the design, construction, renewal, rehabilitation and replacement of municipal roads and bridges that connect two ends of a provincial highway through a community or to a border crossing,” reads a statement from the province.

There are 77 municipalities in the province that are eligible to apply for the program. Applications must be received from interested municipalities by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 of this year.

“The investment we are making today is not just about improving our roads and bridges. It’s also about creating good jobs in communities across the province, ensuring businesses can get their goods to market, and getting people to work on time and home sooner so they can spend more time with their families,” said Premier Ford. “This investment is another part of our made-in-Ontario plan for growth, renewal and economic recovery.”