Win this Space contest returns

CORNWALL, Ontario – The third annual Win this Space contest is underway.

Started by the Downtown Business Improvement Association (DBIA) in 2018, local entrepreneurs have had the chance to compete to win a storefront in Cornwall’s downtown with their rent up to $1,000 for one year.

“We are thrilled to once again bring WIN THIS SPACE to the downtown,” said Martha, Chair of the Downtown BIA. “Initiatives like these encourage the liveliness of our beautiful downtown as well as foster an environment where passionate and creative entrepreneurs can flourish.”

The first year saw the family business of Fairy Sweet win a spot at 11 Second St. W. and two years later, they are still going strong.

Last year’s winner was Kelsey Lee who set up Love & Lee Bridal Dress Boutique and Wedding Shop at 111 Pitt St.

“I cannot express how much the Win This Space competition benefited not only my business financially, but through the preparation of the business plan and pitch, I was able to build a thorough concept of my brand, marketing strategies and the true strengths that Love and Lee possesses. Having some of our rent relieved throughout our first year of business has allowed us the opportunity to grow and focus on investing back into the business while simultaneously helping our sustainability, especially throughout times of crisis which can come without a moment’s notice. Having a place in downtown Cornwall has been an amazing experience so far, and we feel honoured to be part of such a supportive community,” said Kelsey Lee.

Passionate entrepreneurs with a great idea are encouraged to apply at downtowncornwall.com by 4 p.m. Sept. 4.

Several candidates will be chosen from this application to take part in a training program offered by the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre to help make their idea a reality. That group will be whittled down to five finalists who will have a chance to pitch their idea in a program broadcast on YourTV.